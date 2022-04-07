UrduPoint.com

China Registers Record 23,107 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Committee

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 10:00 AM

China Registers Record 23,107 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) China has registered 23,107 new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The vast majority of new cases - 329 with symptoms and 19,660 asymptomatic ones - were registered in Shanghai.

On March 28, the 24.

9-million city went under lockdown over the rising number of the COVID-19 cases. Later, the authorities have extended the lockdown, without specifying the end date.

China pursues stringent zero-COVID policy, which is now tested by the wave of the Omicron strain. Shanghai has faced a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, and the authorities redirected some international passenger flights to other Chinese cities from March 21 to May 1 to relieve the COVID-19 prevention and control sector.

Related Topics

China Shanghai March May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2022

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th April 2022

42 minutes ago
 Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launch ..

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

9 hours ago
 Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharki ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Min ..

9 hours ago
 Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Retur ..

Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Return of Artworks - Foreign Minist ..

9 hours ago
 US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to ..

US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to Ukraine - Pentagon

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.