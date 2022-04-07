China Registers Record 23,107 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) China has registered 23,107 new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The vast majority of new cases - 329 with symptoms and 19,660 asymptomatic ones - were registered in Shanghai.

On March 28, the 24.

9-million city went under lockdown over the rising number of the COVID-19 cases. Later, the authorities have extended the lockdown, without specifying the end date.

China pursues stringent zero-COVID policy, which is now tested by the wave of the Omicron strain. Shanghai has faced a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, and the authorities redirected some international passenger flights to other Chinese cities from March 21 to May 1 to relieve the COVID-19 prevention and control sector.