China Regulates Unified Medicine Procurement Platforms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) China is eyeing to improve the unified medicine procurement platforms with a new standard rolled out to ensure more regulated and professional platform services.
Launched by the National Healthcare Security Administration, the standard for unified medicine procurement platforms will take effect on July 1 this year.
According to the document, unified procurement platforms work as the basis for the government's bulk purchases of medicines and medical consumables as well as for advancing pricing reform and management.
The standard focuses on the application procedures of pharmaceutical enterprises and how these applications are processed on the platform.
Relevant authorities of all provincial-level regions are required to provide standardized, fair and convenient platform services in accordance with the document.
Recent Stories
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
More Stories From World
-
North Korea fires more cruise missiles in testing spree14 minutes ago
-
Nikki Haley battles Trump, and the odds, on home turf34 minutes ago
-
At least three dead, over 270 injured in huge fire in Kenyan capital34 minutes ago
-
At least two dead, over 200 injured in massive fire in Kenyan capital54 minutes ago
-
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau59 minutes ago
-
Sundowns stars help home-grown South Africa rise at Cup of Nations2 hours ago
-
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into West Sea2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's exports to China continue to grow with sesame the highlight2 hours ago
-
Missing Catholic cardinal found in Panama2 hours ago
-
Michael Morpurgo on refugees, trauma and why he hated Spielberg's 'War Horse'2 hours ago
-
Around 300 injured in Kenyan capital fire after gas explosion: Red Cross2 hours ago
-
Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results2 hours ago