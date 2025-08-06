China Reiterates Call For Peaceful Resolution Of Kashmir Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) While reiterating its consistent and clear position on Kashmir, China on Wednesday again called for a proper and peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, relevant resolutions of Security Council and bilateral agreements.
In response to a question on occasion of sixth anniversary of Indian unilateral and illegal actions regarding status of Occupied Kashmir, a Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson urged the parties concerned to refrain from unilateral actions that complicate the situation.
On August 5, 2019, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the international law, the Indian government led by Narendra Modi attempted to change special status of Kashmir by scrapping Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution.
The spokesperson said that China's position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear, adding "The Kashmir issue is a legacy of history and should be properly resolved in a peaceful manner in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.
"
"The parties concerned should refrain from unilateral actions that complicate the situation," the spokesperson said.
China's statement comes as the entire Pakistani nation observed "Yaum-e-Istehsal Kashmir"on August 5. The day is marked as a protest against India's actions, which are perceived as an attempt to alter the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and undermine the unique identity of the Kashmiri people.
China's stance on the Kashmir issue reflects its consistent support for Pakistan's position and its call for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding conflict. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China always plays key role in promoting regional stability and maintaining the principles of international law.
APP/asg
