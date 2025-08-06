Open Menu

China Reiterates Call For Peaceful Resolution Of Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

China reiterates call for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) While reiterating its consistent and clear position on Kashmir, China on Wednesday again called for a proper and peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, relevant resolutions of Security Council and bilateral agreements.

In response to a question on occasion of sixth anniversary of Indian unilateral and illegal actions regarding status of Occupied Kashmir, a Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson urged the parties concerned to refrain from unilateral actions that complicate the situation.

On August 5, 2019, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the international law, the Indian government led by Narendra Modi attempted to change special status of Kashmir by scrapping Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution.

The spokesperson said that China's position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear, adding "The Kashmir issue is a legacy of history and should be properly resolved in a peaceful manner in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

"

"The parties concerned should refrain from unilateral actions that complicate the situation," the spokesperson said.

China's statement comes as the entire Pakistani nation observed "Yaum-e-Istehsal Kashmir"on August 5. The day is marked as a protest against India's actions, which are perceived as an attempt to alter the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and undermine the unique identity of the Kashmiri people.

China's stance on the Kashmir issue reflects its consistent support for Pakistan's position and its call for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding conflict. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China always plays key role in promoting regional stability and maintaining the principles of international law.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptati ..

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation

55 minutes ago
 China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Mari ..

China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport

1 hour ago
 Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral ..

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record

2 hours ago
 OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be cust ..

OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

4 hours ago
US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in counte ..

US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA Worl ..

10 hours ago
 UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

11 hours ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

13 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

13 hours ago

More Stories From World