UrduPoint.com

China Reiterates Its Opposition Amid Reports Of Pentagon Official's Possible Taiwan Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

China Reiterates Its Opposition Amid Reports of Pentagon Official's Possible Taiwan Visit

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United States must comply with the one-China principle and stop any form of official exchanges and military ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday, commenting on media reports of a potential imminent visit to the island by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase.

Earlier in the day, the Financial Times reported, citing sources, that the Pentagon official would visit Taiwan in the coming days, marking the first visit by a senior US defense official to the island since 2019. The report came amid a rift in relations between Washington and Beijing following the downing of a suspected spy balloon off the US coast.

"We strongly oppose official exchanges and military ties between the US and Taiwan, this is a clear and consistent position," the Chinese diplomat told a briefing.

Wang called on Washington to comply with the one-China policy and the provisions of the three joint China-US communiques, and urged Washington to stop causing tension in the Taiwan Strait.

At the same time, the diplomat did not answer when asked whether China will conduct military exercises in the event of Chase's visit to the island.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the US, Japan and others, have since sent their delegations to the island, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

China Washington Pentagon France Visit Beijing Nancy Taipei Same Independence Japan United States August 2019 Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

President invites CEC for urgent meeting on electi ..

President invites CEC for urgent meeting on elections

5 minutes ago
 Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billio ..

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billion for Takaful insurance sector ..

1 hour ago
 "Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fah ..

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

3 hours ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.