China Reiterates Readiness To Play Constructive Role In Settlement Of Ukraine Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM

China Reiterates Readiness to Play Constructive Role in Settlement of Ukraine Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Moscow that Beijing is ready to continue playing a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a three-day state visit at Putin's invitation to hold talks on further development of the bilateral comprehensive partnership, strategic interaction between Russia and China, and the Ukraine conflict. Upon his arrival in Moscow, the Chinese leader held an informal 4.5-hour meeting with Putin.

"China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine issue ... Russia has carefully studied China's position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine issue and is open to talks for peace. Russia welcomes China to play a constructive role in this regard," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement, following the meeting in Moscow.

During the talks with Putin, Xi also noted that "voices for peace and rationality are building" around the world. Many countries support easing tensions, facilitating peace talks and are against escalating the situation by "adding fuel to the fire," the Chinese president added.

"A review of history shows that conflicts in the end have to be settled through dialogue and negotiation. China released a document on its position on the Ukraine crisis, advocating the political settlement of the crisis and rejecting the Cold War mentality and unilateral sanctions," the statement read.

The official bilateral meeting between the leaders of China and Russia will be held in the Grand Kremlin Palace at 12:00 GMT on Tuesday.

In February, China released a 12-point document titled "China' Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

