China Rejecting Biden, Blinken Efforts to Revive Diplomatic Dialogue With US - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) China is rejecting top level efforts by the Biden administration to revive diplomatic dialogue, including moves to set up a new visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing following the uproar over the Chinese balloon incident over the continental United States, US media sources reported on Wednesday.

It was the Biden administration, not China, that called off Blinken's last proposed trip to Beijing in February only days before it was scheduled to take place. Chinese officials have also refused to expedite a US proposal for President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to talk directly by phone, the Washington newspaper Politico said in a report.

China is particularly angry by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meeting in California with Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen, Politico said. However, the newspaper said the current pattern of interactions suggests that the US government has been reaching out to Beijing and China has been refusing to respond.

China was also angry about the continuing and growing US arms sales to Taiwan, the report said. China is also freezing out the United States on launching new mutual confidence building measures or creating new or restoring old hotlines for easy communications between leaders in times of crisis, Politico said.