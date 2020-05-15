China on Friday rejected the objection raised by India over construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam and said economic cooperation between China and Pakistan was aimed at promoting economic development and improving the well-being of the local population

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :China on Friday rejected the objection raised by India over construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam and said economic cooperation between China and Pakistan was aimed at promoting economic development and improving the well-being of the local population.

"China and Pakistan conduct the economic cooperation in order to promote the economic development and improve the well-being of the local population," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said while responding to a question about construction of the dam during his regular briefing here.

About Indian External Affairs Ministry's stance, he said that China's position on the issue of Kashmir was consistent.

The spokesperson said the project was mutually beneficial and win-win for the two all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to immediately start construction activities of the dam after all issues related to critically important Daimer-Bhasha Dam, including settlement, detailed road-map for mobilization of financial resources, were resolved.

The Diamer-Bhasha Dam is a 4,500-megawatt project with an estimated cost of US$ 15 billion and would be one of the largest dams in the world after completion.

The project, being termed as a positive stimulus for Pakistan's economy, will not only create 16,500 jobs but also generate 4,500 MW of electricity.

The project will also irrigate 1.2 million acres of agricultural land while extending the life of Tarbela Dam by 35 years.