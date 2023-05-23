China opposes unilateral sanctions that disrupt the existing supply chains as a violation of international law, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jin said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) China opposes unilateral sanctions that disrupt the existing supply chains as a violation of international law, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jin said on Tuesday.

"We firmly reject weaponizing economic development and engaging in unilateral sanctions and engaging in decoupling and disrupting international supply chains that aim to harm enterprises in these (sanctioned) countries and affect their infrastructure," Zhang said during a UN Security Council meeting.

The ambassador pointed out that the practice of unilaterally imposing sanctions not only affects international stability, but is also done "in violation of international law" and therefore adds "more elements of uncertainty and instability to the world."