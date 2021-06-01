UrduPoint.com
China Rejects Torture Allegations By Australian Academic

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:07 PM

China rejects torture allegations by Australian academic

China on Tuesday denied an Australian academic's claims that he had been tortured in custody during his two-year detention on espionage charges

Beijing (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :China on Tuesday denied an Australian academic's claims that he had been tortured in custody during his two-year detention on espionage charges.

The trial of Chinese-born Australian Yang Jun began Thursday and the court has to give a verdict.

The 56-year-old, who also goes by his pen name Yang Hengjun, has told supporters he was tortured while at a secret detention site and fears forced confessions may be used against him.

But China denied the claim, saying his trial was handled in accordance with Chinese laws and that Yang's legal rights were protected.

"Yang Jun was not arbitrarily detained or tortured to extract a confession," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing Tuesday.

"Such practices are expressly prohibited by Chinese law."

