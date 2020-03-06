UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Rejects Trump's Renewed Offer To Join Trilateral Arms Control Talks With US, Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:33 PM

China Rejects Trump's Renewed Offer to Join Trilateral Arms Control Talks With US, Russia

China has not changed its mind and still has no intention to join any trilateral arms control talks with the United States and Russia, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday in the wake of Washington's renewed invitation for such negotiations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) China has not changed its mind and still has no intention to join any trilateral arms control talks with the United States and Russia, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday in the wake of Washington's renewed invitation for such negotiations.

Speaking at the United Nations on Thursday, US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford effectively announced President Donald Trump's invitation for Russia and China to join such talks. He added that China would respond soon and expressed hope for a positive answer.

"China has repeated many times that we have no intention to join the so-called trilateral arms control talks between Russia, China and the United States, and this stance is quite clear," the ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, the US should first "respond to calls from the Russian side to extend the New START Treaty and reduce own nuclear arsenal to create conditions for other countries to join multilateral negotiations on nuclear disarmament."

China, in turn, keeps its nuclear arsenal at a "minimum level necessary to ensure national security" and will never join any arms race, Zhao noted.

The spokesman also stressed that the refusal to join the trilateral talks did not mean that China would abandon global nuclear disarmament efforts.

"Beijing would like to work with all sides to strengthen communication and coordination as part of existing international mechanisms and discuss issues related to global strategic stability," he added.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Washington Nuclear Trump Beijing United States All From Ford Race Arsenal

Recent Stories

European stocks sink further

25 seconds ago

Two women injured as roof of house caved-in in Kha ..

55 seconds ago

First Agricultural Expo to organize on June 2020 i ..

57 seconds ago

Tokyo completes permanent Olympic venues as virus ..

58 seconds ago

Hachette workers protest publication of Woody Alle ..

1 minute ago

Awareness walk on coronavirus in Lodhran

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.