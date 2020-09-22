China Rejects US Accusations Over Role in Pandemic, Calls Them Groundless - UN Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Beijing rejects accusations by the United States of being responsible for the current outbreak of the COVID-19, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said ion Tuesday.

China has been repeatedly accused by the United States of withholding information about the epidemic during its early stages.

Beijing, on its part, has been vociferously denying such allegations, claiming it has been fully forthcoming since day one.

"China resolutely rejects the baseless accusation against China, these accusations are totally baseless," the ambassador said presenting the address by President Xi Jinping at the 75th United Nations General Assembly debate.