UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Release Guidelines For Punishing Assault Against Police Officers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:09 PM

China release guidelines for punishing assault against police officers

China has released a guideline for punishing assault against police officers, clarifying the application of the law in such cases, said the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :China has released a guideline for punishing assault against police officers, clarifying the application of the law in such cases, said the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) Friday.

It makes it explicit what kinds of behaviors will lead to criminal liability and tougher punishment in accordance with the law and shows China's determination to punish violence against police officers, Sun Ping, deputy director of the ministry's legal affairs bureau, said at a press conference.

Chinese procuratorates approved the arrest of 51,658 suspects involved in crimes of obstructing official duties and prosecuted 79,024 from 2016 to 2019, quite a few of which were offenses against the police, Gao Jingfeng, an official with the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPR), said at the press conference.

Jointly released by the Supreme People's Court, the MPS and the SPR, the guideline was the first of its kind China has ever released and went into effect on Dec. 27, 2019.

Related Topics

Police China Gao Lead Criminals 2016 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

India's Supreme Court Orders Gov't to Revise Inter ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan team advises budding players to make most ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to inaugurate Az ..

5 minutes ago

ITP fines Rs 44.167mln to traffic laws' violators ..

5 minutes ago

Indonesian economist appointed MD at World Bank

26 minutes ago

Sweden, Ukraine to Cooperate in Investigating Boei ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.