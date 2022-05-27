UrduPoint.com

China Release Medium-, Long Term Plan To Develop Philosophy, Social Sciences

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

China release medium-, long term plan to develop philosophy, social sciences

China has released a medium- and long-term action plan to promote the high-quality development of philosophy and social sciences in the country's higher education system

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :China has released a medium- and long-term action plan to promote the high-quality development of philosophy and social sciences in the country's higher education system.

Targeting 2035, the plan aims to build an independent knowledge system to better answer questions regarding China, the world, the people and the era, said the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Ministry of Education, which jointly released the plan.

Placing talent cultivation at the center, the plan calls for using the CPC's innovative theories to guide various disciplines of philosophy and social sciences with Chinese characteristics, carrying forward fine traditional Chinese culture and enhancing the capabilities of academic circles to communicate with the general public and the international community.

Coordinated efforts should be made to build think tanks based on universities and colleges, said the plan, noting that country- and region-specific studies should be enhanced.

Related Topics

World Education China Fine Guide

Recent Stories

Namibia expects over 500,000 int'l tourists arriva ..

Namibia expects over 500,000 int'l tourists arrivals in 2022

2 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Fri ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Friday

2 minutes ago
 KP Traditional Games dates in Swabi, Mardan announ ..

KP Traditional Games dates in Swabi, Mardan announced

2 minutes ago
 56-kg hashish seized, accused arrested

56-kg hashish seized, accused arrested

7 minutes ago
 Sunken Japanese tour boat brought to port for inve ..

Sunken Japanese tour boat brought to port for investigations

7 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing against Rana Shamim

IHC adjourns hearing against Rana Shamim

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.