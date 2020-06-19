UrduPoint.com
China Releases 10 Indian Soldiers Captured In Border Clash - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) China has released 10 Indian servicemen, who were captured in a border clash three days ago, Indian media reported.

The Indian soldiers were released on late Thursday, following the major general-level talks held on Wednesday, The Hindu newspaper reported citing a security source.

The captives - including a lieutenant colonel and three majors - were reportedly returned unharmed.

According to the Indian army, no servicemen remain missing after the clash with the Chinese troops.

The clashes between India and China erupted on Monday evening in the small disputed area where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region. The Indian armed forces said that 20 of their troops had been killed and about 80 more injured in the incident.

