China releases 30,000 tonnes more pork from central reserves

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese authorities on Wednesday released another 30,000 tonnes of pork from its central reserves to increase market supply for the upcoming Spring Festival, the country's top economic planner said.

A total of 240,000 tonnes of reserve pork have been released in nine rounds since Dec. 17, 2020, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The country sees sufficient market supply of grain, oil, meat, eggs and vegetables at present, as well as drops in pork and egg prices.

On Wednesday price of pork in 36 major cities of China stood at 14.9 Yuan (about 2.3 U.S. Dollars) per kg, falling 2 percent from the previous high point, while that of eggs decreased by 7.6 percent to 2.7 yuan per kg.

Local governments have taken efforts in increasing output, facilitating smooth logistics and stabilizing sales channels to ensure the supply and price stability of goods key to people's lives during the Spring Festival, said the NDRC.