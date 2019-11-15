UrduPoint.com
China Releases Japanese Professor Held On Espionage Suspicions - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Japanese professor who was detained in China on suspicion of spying for Tokyo has been released, media reported Friday, citing Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

In late October, the professor, who taught Chinese history at Japan's Hokkaido University, was detained by Chinese authorities in Beijing.

The man is reportedly a former employee of Japan's Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry's National Institute for Defense Studies.

According to Suga, as cited by The Japan Times, the professor has returned home and has been confirmed to be in good health.

China has detained 13 Japanese nationals since 2015, nine of whom have been charged with espionage, in its bid to crack down on intelligence-gathering within its borders following the passing of the anti-espionage law in 2014.

