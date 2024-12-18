China Releases Report On Global Engineering Frontiers
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Chinese academy of Engineering (CAE) on Wednesday released a report on the global frontiers of engineering science and technology, which includes analyses of development trends and characteristics.
The annual report, Engineering Fronts in 2024, identified 92 frontiers of engineering research and 92 frontiers of engineering development and provided in-depth interpretations of the 27 most important research and 27 development frontiers.
The global engineering frontiers in 2024 show development trends towards extremely microscopic, extreme conditions, extreme precision, and interdisciplinary integration, according to the report.
Continuous advancement in extremely microscopic technological frontiers such as chips, biomedicine, and quantum physics is triggering disruptive innovations in global science, technology and industry, the report said.
Technological advancements in manufacturing, energy and materials are accelerating, with material properties such as disaster resistance, extreme temperature endurance and corrosion resistance providing more reliable guarantees for the development of manufacturing and operations in extreme environments.
The development of global satellite navigation precise positioning technology and robotic precision control technology has opened up new possibilities for human production and daily life.
Interdisciplinary integration has also been continuously promoted, paving the way for new paths in the deep integration of global technological and industrial innovation, according to CAE academician Yang Baofeng.
