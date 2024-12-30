China releases report on scientific research in space station

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) China has released its first report detailing the progress made in scientific research and applications related to the country's space station over the past two years.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), which compiled the report to "mark the two-year anniversary of the space station's full establishment," said that the report will be released annually based on the progress of ongoing space missions.

The report, released Monday, focuses on areas such as space life and human research, microgravity physical sciences, and new space technologies and applications.

It highlights 34 representative scientific research and application results selected from previously returned samples, research data, in-orbit experiments, and notable progress in scientific and application projects, as well as various science promotion activities, showcasing China's capabilities and innovative spirit in the field of space technology, according to the CMSA.

The initial batch of space science experiments, application projects, and technology testing aboard the space station has progressed smoothly, yielding important results, the CMSA noted.

As of Dec. 1, a total of 181 scientific and application projects have been carried out in orbit, with nearly two tonnes of scientific materials delivered and close to 100 types of experimental samples returned, generating over 300 terabytes of scientific data.