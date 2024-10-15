China releases space science development program for 2024-2050

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) China unveiled a national mid and long-term development program for space science on Tuesday, which will guide the country's planning of space science missions and space research from 2024 to 2050.

The program, the first of its kind at the national level, was jointly released by the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS), the China National Space Administration and the China Manned Space Agency at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.

The program outlines the development goals of China's space science, including 17 priority areas under five key scientific themes, as well as a three-phase roadmap.

The five key scientific themes include the extreme universe, space-time ripples, panoramic view of Sun-Earth, habitable planets, and biological and physical sciences in space, Ding Chibiao, vice president of the CAS, said at the press conference.

The theme of extreme universe focuses on exploring the origin and evolution of the universe, revealing the physical laws under extreme cosmic conditions. The priority areas range from dark matter and extreme universe to the universe's origin and evolution, as well as the detection of cosmic baryonic matter, according to the program.

The theme of space-time ripples centers on detecting medium to low-frequency gravitational waves and primordial gravitational waves, with the goal of uncovering the nature of gravity and space-time. The priority area within this theme is space-based gravitational wave detection, Ding said.

The Sun-Earth panoramic view theme involves the exploration of the sun, the Earth, and the heliosphere to unravel the physical processes and laws governing the complex interactions within the Sun-Earth system.

Priority areas include Earth's cycle systems, comprehensive observations of the Earth-Moon, space weather observation, three-dimensional solar exploration, and heliosphere exploration, according to the program.

Scientists will also explore the habitability of celestial bodies in the solar system and exoplanets, as well as search for extraterrestrial life. Key areas in the subject cover sustainable development, the origin and evolution of the solar system, characterization of planetary atmospheres, the search for extraterrestrial life, and exoplanet detection.

The theme of biological and physical sciences in space seeks to reveal the laws of matter movement and life activities under space conditions to deepen the understanding of fundamental physics, such as quantum mechanics and general relativity. Priority areas encompass microgravity science, quantum mechanics and general relativity, and space life sciences, Ding added.

The program also outlines a roadmap for the development of space science in China through 2050.

In the first phase, leading up to 2027, China will focus on the space station operation, implementing the manned lunar exploration project, and the fourth phase of its lunar exploration program as well as the planetary exploration project. Five to eight space science satellite missions will be approved during the period, according to the program.

The international lunar research station initiated by China will be constructed during the second phase from 2028 to 2035, and approximately 15 scientific satellite missions will be carried out during this period.

In the third phase from 2036 to 2050, China will launch over 30 space science missions.