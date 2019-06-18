China Remains Firmly Committed to Protect Iran Nuclear Deal - Foreign Minister

China remains firmly committed to protect the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, including through cooperation with other signatories for the sake of Arak nuclear reactor modernization, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) China remains firmly committed to protect the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, including through cooperation with other signatories for the sake of Arak nuclear reactor modernization, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

His comment came one day after the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced that the country would in late June exceed the enriched uranium stockpile limit outlined in the JCPOA, while it could also exceed the heavy water stockpile limit and the level of uranium enrichment specified in the deal.

"China's commitment to protect the JCPOA remains unchanged. As a specific measure, China will closely cooperate with all the sides in order to reach progress in modernizing the Arak nuclear reactor," Wang said at a press conference held after his talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

Iran announced its decision to suspend some of the obligations under the JCPOA on May 8, one year after the United States abruptly withdrew from the agreement. On the same day, Iran gave nuclear deal signatories � France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union � an ultimatum, saying it would in 60 days reduce some other obligations, including to modernize the Arak reactor, if they did not shield Tehran from sanctions imposed by the United States after Washington quit the pact. Tehran said that these measures were taken in response to Washington violating the JCPOA.