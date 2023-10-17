ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) China has remained Mongolia's largest trading partner so far this year.

Bilateral trade between Mongolia and China amounted to 13 billion U.S. Dollars from January to September, accounting for 72.

3 percent of Mongolia's total foreign trade, Mongolia's National Statistics Office said in a statement.

In addition, China remained Mongolia's top export destination and import supplier in the period, accounting for 91.3 percent and 40.5 percent, respectively.

Mongolia traded with 158 economies worldwide in the period.