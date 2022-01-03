New coronavirus cases in China's locked-down city of Xi'an edged down Monday, official data showed, while local authorities removed two senior officials to "strengthen" their fight against Covid

Beijing, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :New coronavirus cases in China's locked-down city of Xi'an edged down Monday, official data showed, while local authorities removed two senior officials to "strengthen" their fight against Covid.

Beijing has pursued a "zero Covid" approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the virus first emerged.

The northern city of Xi'an, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, has become the latest epicentre with authorities ordering all 13 million residents to stay home and several rounds of mass testing in recent weeks.

Xi'an reported 90 new virus cases on Monday, down from 122 a day before. Since December 9, there have been more than 1,600 infections reported in the city.

"We have entered a general state of attack," said provincial official Liu Guozhong, according to an official notice.

On Sunday, Xi'an announced that two senior Communist Party officials from the Yanta district had been removed from their posts, according to local media, in a bid to "strengthen the work of epidemic prevention and control".