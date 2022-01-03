UrduPoint.com

China Removes Two Officials In Locked-down Xi'an

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 04:49 PM

China removes two officials in locked-down Xi'an

New coronavirus cases in China's locked-down city of Xi'an edged down Monday, official data showed, while local authorities removed two senior officials to "strengthen" their fight against Covid

Beijing, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :New coronavirus cases in China's locked-down city of Xi'an edged down Monday, official data showed, while local authorities removed two senior officials to "strengthen" their fight against Covid.

Beijing has pursued a "zero Covid" approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the virus first emerged.

The northern city of Xi'an, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, has become the latest epicentre with authorities ordering all 13 million residents to stay home and several rounds of mass testing in recent weeks.

Xi'an reported 90 new virus cases on Monday, down from 122 a day before. Since December 9, there have been more than 1,600 infections reported in the city.

"We have entered a general state of attack," said provincial official Liu Guozhong, according to an official notice.

On Sunday, Xi'an announced that two senior Communist Party officials from the Yanta district had been removed from their posts, according to local media, in a bid to "strengthen the work of epidemic prevention and control".

Related Topics

Attack China December Border Sunday Media All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Messi tests positive for COVID-19

Messi tests positive for COVID-19

1 minute ago
 Dacoit gang arrested, weapons recovered

Dacoit gang arrested, weapons recovered

1 minute ago
 KVO demands strict action against illegal hunting ..

KVO demands strict action against illegal hunting in Khunjrab National Park

1 minute ago
 Health card distribution continues in several divi ..

Health card distribution continues in several divisions

10 minutes ago
 Iraqi Army Downs 2 Drones Over Diplomatic Zone of ..

Iraqi Army Downs 2 Drones Over Diplomatic Zone of Baghdad Airport - Source

10 minutes ago
 Quddus Bizenjo directed commissioners to ensure co ..

Quddus Bizenjo directed commissioners to ensure complete eradication of wildlife ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.