China renews blue alert for cold wave

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) -- China's meteorological authorities on Monday renewed a blue alert for a cold wave, forecasting temperature drops in some parts of the country.

According to the National Meteorological Center (NMC), from Monday to Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius in most parts of the regions south of the Yangtze River, eastern Guizhou Province and northern parts south China.

Parts of Hunan Province, Guizhou Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region could see temperatures plunging by more than 12 degrees Celsius.

The NMC advised local governments to take precautions against the cold weather, asked the public to keep warm and urged measures to protect tropical crops and aquatic products.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for cold waves, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.