Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Gales

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

China renews blue alert for gales

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) China's national observatory on Wednesday evening continued to issue a blue alert for gales as strong winds of varying intensity are expected to lash parts of the country.

From 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday, strong winds are forecast to hit some areas in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Xizang Autonomous Region and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Meanwhile, parts of the East Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the sea surface east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, and the South China Sea will experience higher-intensity gales during this period, the center said.

It has warned ships regarding safety risks when navigating or operating in waters affected by gales and has also urged relevant departments to implement precautionary measures focused on fire prevention and transport safety.

Pedestrians and vehicles have been advised to avoid lingering under or near tall buildings, billboards, or trees.

Related Topics

Fire China Vehicles Alert Mongolia From P

Recent Stories

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migra ..

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migrant smuggling

1 hour ago
 Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

3 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

4 hours ago

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

6 hours ago
Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

17 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

17 hours ago

More Stories From World