China renews blue alert for gales

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) China's national observatory on Wednesday continued to issue a blue alert for gales as strong winds of varying intensity are expected to lash parts of the country.

From 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, strong winds are forecast to hit some areas in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Xizang Autonomous Region and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region as well as Qinghai Province, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Meanwhile, parts of the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, the East Sea and the Yellow Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the sea surface east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, and the South China Sea will experience higher-intensity gales during this period, the meteorological center said.

It has cautioned ships regarding safety risks when navigating or operating in waters affected by gales and has also urged relevant departments to implement precautionary measures focused on fire prevention and transport safety.

Pedestrians and vehicles have been advised to avoid lingering under or near tall buildings, billboards, or trees.