Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Gales

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China renews blue alert for gales

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) China's national observatory on Wednesday continued to issue a blue alert for gales as strong winds of varying intensity are expected to lash parts of the country.

From 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, strong winds are forecast to hit some areas in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Xizang Autonomous Region and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region as well as Qinghai Province, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Meanwhile, parts of the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, the East Sea and the Yellow Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the sea surface east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, and the South China Sea will experience higher-intensity gales during this period, the meteorological center said.

It has cautioned ships regarding safety risks when navigating or operating in waters affected by gales and has also urged relevant departments to implement precautionary measures focused on fire prevention and transport safety.

Pedestrians and vehicles have been advised to avoid lingering under or near tall buildings, billboards, or trees.

Related Topics

Fire China Vehicles Alert Mongolia From

Recent Stories

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

2 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

2 hours ago
 PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

5 hours ago
Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

14 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

14 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

14 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

14 hours ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

14 hours ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

14 hours ago

More Stories From World