China renews blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Thursday evening renewed a blue alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash multiple regions of the country.

From 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday, heavy downpours and rainstorms are forecast to hit regions such as Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Guizhou, Yunnan, Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, Jilin and Tibet, according to the center.

Some parts of these regions are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, the center said.

It has advised local governments and residents to take appropriate precautions. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, while drivers have been advised to remain alert and cautious due to road waterlogging and traffic jams.