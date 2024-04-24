China Renews Blue Alert For Rainstorms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center renewed a blue alert on Wednesday for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.
From Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, heavy rainfall is forecast to hit parts of Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi and Guangdong, the center said.
Parts of these regions may experience heavy rainfall, with a maximum hourly precipitation exceeding 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to the meteorological center.
Local governments have been urged to make proper preparations and fulfill their responsibilities accordingly.
Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, and drivers have been advised to exercise caution due to potential road waterlogging and traffic congestion.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
Recent Stories
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
More Stories From World
-
China announces new partners for International Lunar Research Station7 minutes ago
-
Astronauts of China's Shenzhou-18 mission meet press7 minutes ago
-
Partial power outage at Fukushima plant, water release suspended7 minutes ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Wednesday17 minutes ago
-
Means of production prices mostly rise in China17 minutes ago
-
China's Chang'e-7 lunar mission to carry instruments developed through int'l cooperation17 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains37 minutes ago
-
Wildfires burn large land in Mongolia37 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's births keep falling in February37 minutes ago
-
China to send Spain new panda couple on April 2937 minutes ago
-
Chinese astronauts fix space station power supply after debris hit37 minutes ago
-
Italy marks fascist defeat amid TV censorship row47 minutes ago