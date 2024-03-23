Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Severe Convective Weather

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM

China renews blue alert for severe convective weather

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) -- China's meteorological authority on Saturday renewed a blue alert for severe convective weather in some areas.

From Saturday morning to Sunday morning, thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Anhui, Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi with the maximum wind speed reaching 17.2 to 28.4 meters per second, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Short-term heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation ranging from 20 mm to over 50 mm will lash parts of Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang, the meteorological center said.

It has advised the public to take precautions against heavy rain, thunder and gale, and has recommended reducing outdoor activities.

Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to ports or take detours, according to the center.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for severe convective weather, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.

