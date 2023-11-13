Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Strong Winds

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 01:10 PM

China renews blue alert for strong winds

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) China's national observatory on Sunday renewed a blue alert for strong winds in some parts of the country.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, strong winds are expected in parts of the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Channel, the South China Sea, the Beibu Gulf and areas to the east of China's island of Taiwan, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.

From 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, gales are expected to sweep parts of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Channel, the South China Sea, the Beibu Gulf, and areas to the east of China's island of Taiwan, according to the NMC.

The NMC has issued a reminder for all ships and personnel navigating and operating in sea areas affected by the strong winds, urging them to promptly return to ports for safety.

Relevant departments have been called upon to prevent fires in forests, grasslands and urban areas, as well as to ensure transport security.

