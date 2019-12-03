UrduPoint.com
China Renews Call For Canada To Release Huawei CFO - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:32 AM

China Renews Call for Canada to Release Huawei CFO - Foreign Ministry

China calls on Canada to release Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou after detaining her for a year in violation of international law, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) China calls on Canada to release Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou after detaining her for a year in violation of international law, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.

Sunday marked one year since Meng's arrest at Canada's Vancouver International Airport at the request of the United States.

"Once again, we strongly urge the Canadian side to take China's solemn position and concerns seriously, release Ms. Meng immediately and ensure her safe return to China at an early date," Hua said.

The United States and Canada, the spokesperson added, abused their bilateral extradition treaty and arbitrarily detained a Chinese citizen without cause. This serious political incident violates the legitimate rights and interests of a Chinese national, Hua said.

In an open letter acknowledging the anniversary, published on Huawei's website Sunday night, Meng reflected on a year in detention, saying that the ordeal has been marked by hardship but has made her stronger.

Washington contends that Meng is behind a plot to circumvent US sanctions against Iran - accusations that have been repeatedly denied by the company - and is seeking the Huawei executive's extradition to face charges of fraud and conspiracy in the United States.

The Huawei executive's arrest sparked a diplomatic row between China and Canada and was followed by the detention of two Canadian citizens by Beijing - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor - in a move that was regarded by some as a retaliatory measure. Chinese authorities insisted that the two men posed a threat to national security. Beijing has also introduced several bans on Canadian meat products and vegetable oil exports, some of which were, however, lifted earlier this month.

The extradition hearings are set to begin on January 20, 2020.

