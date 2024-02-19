China renews highest alert for cold wave

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) China's meteorological authorities renewed an orange alert for a cold wave on Monday, the most severe warning in its three-tier warning system, forecasting temperature drops in most parts of the country.

According to the National Meteorological Center (NMC), temperatures will drop by 8 to 12 degrees Celsius in most parts of China from Monday to Thursday.

Parts of Hunan Province, Guizhou Province and northeast China could see temperatures plunge by more than 20 degrees Celsius.

The NMC has called on local governments to take precautions against the cold weather, advised the public to keep warm, and called for necessary measures to protect crops and aquatic products.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for cold waves, with orange representing the most severe weather, followed by yellow and blue.