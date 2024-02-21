Open Menu

China Renews Highest Alert For Cold Wave

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM

China renews highest alert for cold wave

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) China's meteorological authorities renewed an orange alert for a cold wave on Wednesday, the most severe warning in its three-tier weather warning system, forecasting temperature drops in southern regions of the country.

From Wednesday to Friday, average daily temperatures or minimum temperatures in most parts of southern China will decline by 6 to 12 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Due to the impact of the cold wave, temperatures in parts of Guizhou, Hunan, Guangxi and Jiangxi may plunge by more than 20 degrees Celsius.

The NMC has called on local governments to take precautions against the cold weather, advised the public to keep warm, and called for necessary measures to protect crops and aquatic products.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for cold waves, with orange representing the most severe weather, followed by yellow and blue.

Related Topics

Weather China Orange Alert May From

Recent Stories

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

4 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

13 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

13 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

13 hours ago
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

13 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

13 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

14 hours ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

14 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

14 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

14 hours ago

More Stories From World