China Renews Highest Alert For Cold Wave
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) China's meteorological authorities renewed an orange alert for a cold wave on Wednesday, the most severe warning in its three-tier weather warning system, forecasting temperature drops in southern regions of the country.
From Wednesday to Friday, average daily temperatures or minimum temperatures in most parts of southern China will decline by 6 to 12 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).
Due to the impact of the cold wave, temperatures in parts of Guizhou, Hunan, Guangxi and Jiangxi may plunge by more than 20 degrees Celsius.
The NMC has called on local governments to take precautions against the cold weather, advised the public to keep warm, and called for necessary measures to protect crops and aquatic products.
China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for cold waves, with orange representing the most severe weather, followed by yellow and blue.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
More Stories From World
-
DR Congo’s prime minister resigns1 minute ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower1 minute ago
-
Bloom Holding launches ‘Seville’, fifth phase of Bloom Living in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
Economy minister, republic of Korea ambassador discuss economic Opportunities2 minutes ago
-
Unhealthy diet increases sleep apnea risk: Australian study12 minutes ago
-
Three pandas to leave Belgian animal park for China12 minutes ago
-
Amb. Masood Khan calls for boosting Pak-US cooperation, resolution of Kashmir dispute12 minutes ago
-
Greek premier begins state visit to India12 minutes ago
-
Kenya launches campaign to reduce human-wildlife conflict12 minutes ago
-
Across China: School gardens cultivate children's interest in nature, ease stress21 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's auto export grows for 19th month in January21 minutes ago
-
Japan's exports rise to 7.33 trln yen in January22 minutes ago