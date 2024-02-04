China Renews Orange Alert For Blizzards
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) On Sunday, China's meteorological authority renewed an orange alert for snowstorms in some regions of the country.
From Sunday morning to Monday morning, heavy snow will hit parts of Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong, with snowfall expected to reach 2 to 5 cm, the National Meteorological Center said.
The meteorological center advised authorities to be aware of the impact of extensive snow and freezing weather during the ongoing Spring Festival travel rush, in which hundreds of millions of people return home to reunite with their friends and families.
Pedestrians and drivers have been advised to be extra careful during the snowy weather and local authorities have been instructed to take precautionary measures concerning roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
China plans to launch two test satellites into lunar orbit2 minutes ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits Banda Sea --2 minutes ago
-
F1 driver Hamilton excited to 'fulfill childhood dream' with move to Ferrari32 minutes ago
-
State councilor urges high-quality work for women, children32 minutes ago
-
Airlines learn patience in constrained Airbus-Boeing duopoly41 minutes ago
-
Jazan Border Guards thwart smuggling 125 Kg of Khat41 minutes ago
-
Key nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards41 minutes ago
-
Biden: Return of power-sharing N.Ireland government an 'important step'41 minutes ago
-
Chile wildfires kill at least 51 in 'unprecedented catastrophe'41 minutes ago
-
Beijing Olympic Museum reopens to public after renovations41 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard41 minutes ago
-
Williamson, Ravindra centuries punish depleted South Africa42 minutes ago