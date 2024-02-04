Open Menu

China Renews Orange Alert For Blizzards

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM

China renews orange alert for blizzards

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) On Sunday, China's meteorological authority renewed an orange alert for snowstorms in some regions of the country.

From Sunday morning to Monday morning, heavy snow will hit parts of Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong, with snowfall expected to reach 2 to 5 cm, the National Meteorological Center said.

The meteorological center advised authorities to be aware of the impact of extensive snow and freezing weather during the ongoing Spring Festival travel rush, in which hundreds of millions of people return home to reunite with their friends and families.

Pedestrians and drivers have been advised to be extra careful during the snowy weather and local authorities have been instructed to take precautionary measures concerning roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Electricity China Orange Alert Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

4 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

13 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

13 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

13 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

13 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

13 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

13 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

13 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

13 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

13 hours ago

More Stories From World