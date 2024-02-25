Open Menu

China Renews Yellow Alert For Low Temperatures

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM

China renews yellow alert for low temperatures

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) China's national observatory on Sunday renewed a yellow alert for low temperatures in vast areas of the country over the coming days.

From Sunday morning to 8 a.m. Wednesday, the lowest daily temperatures in some regions, including parts of Guizhou, Xinjiang and the Sichuan Basin, will be 5 to 7 degrees Celsius lower than the historical average for this period, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Some other areas, including parts of Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou and Guangxi will see their minimum daily temperatures drop to over 7 degrees Celsius below the historical average for this period, according to the NMC.

The NMC warned people in such areas to reduce outdoor activities and urged local authorities to take precautions against road icing and agricultural damage due to freezing.

Related Topics

China Road Alert Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

4 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

14 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

15 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

18 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

19 hours ago
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

21 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

21 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

22 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

23 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

24 hours ago

More Stories From World