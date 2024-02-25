China Renews Yellow Alert For Low Temperatures
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) China's national observatory on Sunday renewed a yellow alert for low temperatures in vast areas of the country over the coming days.
From Sunday morning to 8 a.m. Wednesday, the lowest daily temperatures in some regions, including parts of Guizhou, Xinjiang and the Sichuan Basin, will be 5 to 7 degrees Celsius lower than the historical average for this period, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).
Some other areas, including parts of Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou and Guangxi will see their minimum daily temperatures drop to over 7 degrees Celsius below the historical average for this period, according to the NMC.
The NMC warned people in such areas to reduce outdoor activities and urged local authorities to take precautions against road icing and agricultural damage due to freezing.
