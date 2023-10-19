Open Menu

China Renews Yellow Alert For Rainstorms

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) China's National Meteorological Center on Thursday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

From 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi, and Guangdong, said the center.

Some areas within these regions may experience heavy downpours, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 60 millimeters, accompanied by severe convective weather like thunderstorms and gales.

The center has advised local governments to prepare for rainstorms and traffic management authorities to implement proper traffic control on road sections affected by heavy rainfall.

It also suggested disconnecting at-risk outdoor power supplies, suspending outdoor operations in open areas, and transferring people from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

