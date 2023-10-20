Open Menu

China Renews Yellow Alert For Rainstorms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Friday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms, as heavy downpours are expected to lash southern parts of the country.

From 2 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Guangxi and Guangdong, the center said.

Some parts of these regions may experience heavy downpours, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 80 millimeters, accompanied by severe convective weather such as thunderstorms and gales.

The center has called on local governments to prepare for rainstorms, and advised traffic management authorities to implement appropriate traffic control measures on road sections affected by heavy rainfall.

It has also suggested the disconnection of at-risk outdoor power supplies, the suspension of outdoor operations in open areas, and the transfer of people from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

