China Renews Yellow Alert For Rainstorms
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms on Saturday, as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.
From 2:00 p.m. Saturday to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, heavy rain and rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Hunan, Fujian, Anhui, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, the center said.
In particular, certain areas in Guangdong and Jiangxi will experience torrential rain, with rainfall of 100-180 mm, according to the meteorological center.
Local governments have been urged to cut potentially-dangerous outdoor power supplies and suspend outdoor operations in open areas.
The center also suggested implementing necessary drainage measures in urban areas and farmlands.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.
