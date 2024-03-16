China Renews Yellow Alert For Thick Fog
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) China's national observatory on Saturday renewed a yellow alert for thick fog in some parts of the country.
Parts of the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and coastal areas of Shandong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces will experience fog on Saturday, with visibility falling to less than 1,000 meters, the National Meteorological Center said.
Heavy fog will also shroud parts of Hunan, Guangdong and Guangxi, reducing visibility to less than 200 meters, the center said.
China has a three-tier, color-coded warning system for thick fog, with red being the most serious warning, followed by orange and yellow.
