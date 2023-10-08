Open Menu

China Renews Yellow Alert For Typhoon Koinu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

China renews yellow alert for Typhoon Koinu

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) China's national observatory continued to issue a yellow alert, the third highest in a four-colored warning system, on Sunday for Typhoon Koinu, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the country's southern regions.

Typhoon Koinu, the 14th typhoon of this year, was located around 160 km south of Shanwei City in Guangdong Province at 5 a.m. on Sunday, packing winds of up to 151 kph near its center, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The center said the typhoon is traveling westward at a speed of up to 10 kph, with its strength likely to gradually weaken.

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Taiwan and Guangdong will be lashed by heavy rain or rainstorms from Sunday to Monday, while some coastal regions in Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong will experience gales.

The center advised local authorities to prepare for the typhoon by ordering ships to return to ports, suspending outdoor activities, and remaining on high alert for possible floods and geological disasters. Enditem

Related Topics

China Alert Sunday From

Recent Stories

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 ..

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 billion in the first seven mon ..

12 minutes ago
 DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

6 hours ago
UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

13 hours ago
 Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

15 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

15 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

15 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

15 hours ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

15 hours ago

More Stories From World