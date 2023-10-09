China renews yellow alert for Typhoon Koinu

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) -- China's national observatory on Monday continued to issue a yellow alert, the third highest in a four-colored warning system, for Typhoon Koinu, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the country's southern regions.

Typhoon Koinu, the 14th typhoon of this year, was located around 90 km southeast of Taishan City in Guangdong Province at 5 a.m. on Monday, packing winds of up to 118.8 kph near its center, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The center said the typhoon is traveling westward at a speed of up to 10 kph, with its strength likely to gradually weaken.

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Guangdong will be lashed by heavy rain or rainstorms from Monday to Tuesday, while some coastal regions in Taiwan, Zhejiang, Fujian, Hainan and Guangxi will experience gales.

The center advised local authorities to prepare for the typhoon by ordering ships to return to ports, suspending outdoor activities, and remaining on high alert for possible floods and geological disasters.