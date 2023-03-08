China Reorienting Nuclear Posture Due to Worries of US First Strike - US Assessment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The United States assesses that China is reorienting its nuclear posture amid concerns in Beijing that bilateral tensions have increased the probability of a first strike by the United States, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in its "Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community" report on Wednesday.

"China is reorienting its nuclear posture for strategic rivalry with the United States because its leaders have concluded that their current capabilities are insufficient," the report said. "Beijing worries that bilateral tension, US nuclear modernization and the PLA's (People's Liberation Army) advancing conventional capabilities have increased the likelihood of a US first strike."