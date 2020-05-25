UrduPoint.com
China Reports 11 New Coronavirus Cases, 40 New Asymptomatic Cases - Health Commission

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 06:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) China registered 11 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, an increase of eight cases from the day before, and 40 asymptomatic carriers of the virus, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

All of the new coronavirus cases are imported. Out of the 40 asymptomatic cases, only two are imported, the rest are local, the commission said. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

China now has a total of 82,985 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,724 of them imported. More than 78,260 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, while the death toll stands at 4,634.

On Sunday, China reported three new coronavirus cases and 36 asymptomatic carriers.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in the capital of China's Hubei Province, the city of Wuhan, in December of last year. On Sunday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that his country was ready to join efforts with the international community in finding the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, but said that this process should not be politicized. The minister stressed that during this process, the sovereignty of all countries must be respected, adding that Beijing opposed the "presumption of guilt."

