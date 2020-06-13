UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases, Six Local Infections

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:28 PM

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, six local infections

China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that it received 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland of which six people were locally transmitted

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that it received 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland of which six people were locally transmitted.

In its daily report, the commission said that the six local infections were all reported in Beijing. The commission also identified seven new asymptomatic patients.

With detection of new cases, the total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 83,075 and the cumulative death toll at 4,634, while 98 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.

Two patients were discharged on Friday, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 78,367. On Friday, northeast China's Liaoning Province registered two asymptomatic cases, both of which are close contacts with the new confirmed cases reported in Beijing on the same day.

Meanwhile, Beijing's Municipal Sports Competitions Administration Center has suspended holding sports events with immediate effect and until further notice.

The decision came after two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing, according to the municipal government.

"Due to changes in the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Beijing, all kinds of sports events will be suspended in the city from now on to reduce the risks brought by people's mobility and gathering, and ensure the health and safety of the people," it added.

Related Topics

Sports China Beijing Same All From Government

Recent Stories

PML-N calls federal budget as “public enemy”

4 minutes ago

NHSRC Boosts Voluntary Blood Donations in Pakistan ..

7 minutes ago

PM holds one-to-one meeting with Punjab CM Buzdar ..

25 minutes ago

Suspect held, weapons recovered during search oper ..

12 seconds ago

CDWP approves WASA mega scheme to improve sewerage ..

14 seconds ago

Fresh virus cluster in China raises fears for pand ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.