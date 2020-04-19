UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 16 Coronavirus Cases In Past 24 Hours, No New Fatalities - Health Commission

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 07:00 AM

China Reports 16 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, No New Fatalities - Health Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) China registered 16 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 33 more people have recovered from COVID-19 in the same period, while the death toll remains the same as a day ago, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Out of the 16 new cases, nine are imported. According to the commission, China now has 82,735 confirmed coronavirus cases. The country's death toll is 4,632; over 77,000 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospitals.

China registered 44 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, three of them imported.

On Saturday, China's health authorities said 17 new imported cases of COVID-19 and 10 new cases of internal transmission had been registered, with no new deaths reported.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year, when the first coronavirus cases were registered in the city of Wuhan. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, there are now over 2.3 million coronavirus cases confirmed globally and more than 160,500 deaths. The United States has the highest number of cases (over 734,000) and deaths (over 38,800) from COVID-19 out of all countries, it is followed by Spain and Italy.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Same Spain Italy United States December Sunday All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

7 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

7 hours ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

8 hours ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

7 hours ago

U.S. looking at pulling back Afghanistan-based CIA ..

7 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches new app ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.