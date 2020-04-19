China Reports 16 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, No New Fatalities - Health Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) China registered 16 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 33 more people have recovered from COVID-19 in the same period, while the death toll remains the same as a day ago, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Out of the 16 new cases, nine are imported. According to the commission, China now has 82,735 confirmed coronavirus cases. The country's death toll is 4,632; over 77,000 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospitals.

China registered 44 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, three of them imported.

On Saturday, China's health authorities said 17 new imported cases of COVID-19 and 10 new cases of internal transmission had been registered, with no new deaths reported.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year, when the first coronavirus cases were registered in the city of Wuhan. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, there are now over 2.3 million coronavirus cases confirmed globally and more than 160,500 deaths. The United States has the highest number of cases (over 734,000) and deaths (over 38,800) from COVID-19 out of all countries, it is followed by Spain and Italy.