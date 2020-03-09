UrduPoint.com
China Reports 22 New Deaths From Coronavirus, Over 58,000 Have Recovered - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Twenty two people have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China in the past 24 hours, which is five less than a day ago, while over 1,500 people have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered individuals to 58,600 the country's National Health Commission informs.

There are currently 80,735 confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China (a day ago, there were 80,695 cases). The total death toll in China now stands at 3,119.

Over 19,000 are currently being treated for COVID-19 in China, as compared to 20,500 a day ago, more than 5,100 are in serious condition.

