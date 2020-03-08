UrduPoint.com
China Reports 27 New Deaths From Coronavirus, Over 57,000 Have Recovered - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Twenty seven people have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China in the past 24 hours, while over 1,660 people have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered individuals to 57,065, the country's National Health Commission informs.

For comparison, just a week ago, there were 41,625 recovered individuals in China. The total death toll in China now stands at 3,097.

There are currently 80,695 confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China (a week ago, there were 79,824).

Over 20,500 are currently being treated for COVID-19 in China, more than 5,260 of them are in serious condition.

