UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 31 New COVID19 Cases, Down From 45 The Day Before - Health Commission

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:40 AM

China Reports 31 New COVID19 Cases, Down From 45 The Day Before - Health Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) China has registered only 31 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, all but one of them imported; over 320 people have recovered from COVID-19 in China in the past 24 hours, the country's National Health Commission informs.

The day before, there were 45 new coronavirus cases in mainland China, 44 of them imported.

The total death toll from COVID-19 in mainland China now stands at 3,304, while the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,470, according to the health commission.

A total of 75,770 people have recovered.

China no longer has the largest number of COVID-19 cases, it has been surpassed by Italy (over 97,600 cases) and the United States (over 142,000 cases).

Only 2,396 COVID-19 patients remain at Chinese hospitals, 93 percent of all those infected with the coronavirus in China have recovered, according to the country's health commission. The average COVID-19 mortality rate in China is 4.05 percent.

Related Topics

China Italy United States All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed instructs DoH to launch drive-th ..

6 hours ago

Over 220,000 laboratory tests conducted for COVID- ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss efforts ..

7 hours ago

UAE reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveri ..

8 hours ago

Suspension of metro, tram and marine services exte ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pope Francis discuss developmen ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.