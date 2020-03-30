China Reports 31 New COVID19 Cases, Down From 45 The Day Before - Health Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) China has registered only 31 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, all but one of them imported; over 320 people have recovered from COVID-19 in China in the past 24 hours, the country's National Health Commission informs.

The day before, there were 45 new coronavirus cases in mainland China, 44 of them imported.

The total death toll from COVID-19 in mainland China now stands at 3,304, while the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,470, according to the health commission.

A total of 75,770 people have recovered.

China no longer has the largest number of COVID-19 cases, it has been surpassed by Italy (over 97,600 cases) and the United States (over 142,000 cases).

Only 2,396 COVID-19 patients remain at Chinese hospitals, 93 percent of all those infected with the coronavirus in China have recovered, according to the country's health commission. The average COVID-19 mortality rate in China is 4.05 percent.