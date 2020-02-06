UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 3,694 New Confirmed Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Infection, 73 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:38 PM

China reports 3,694 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection, 73 new deaths

Chinese health authorities Thursday said it received reports of 3,694 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 73 deaths on Wednesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese health authorities Thursday said it received reports of 3,694 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 73 deaths on Wednesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Among the deaths, 70 were in Hubei Province, one in Tianjin, one in Heilongjiang and one in Guizhou, according to China's National Health Commission.

Another 5,328 new suspected cases were reported on Wednesday, said the commission.

Also on Wednesday, 640 patients became seriously ill, and 261 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.

The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 28,018 by the end of Wednesday, the commission said, noting that a total of 563 people had died of the disease.

The commission added that 3,859 patients remained in severe condition, and 24,702 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

A total of 1,153 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The commission said 282,813 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 21,365 were discharged from medical observation on Wednesday, with 186,354 others still under medical observation.

By the end of Wednesday, 21 confirmed cases had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), including one death, 10 in the Macao SAR and 11 in Taiwan.

Related Topics

China Died Tianjin Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Riyals From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Firm ARLI SPETSTECHNIKA Might Work on Infr ..

42 seconds ago

LHC grants bail to Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar M ..

11 minutes ago

Suspected Car-Ramming Attack in Jerusalem Injures ..

43 seconds ago

Chinese hospitals discharge 1,153 recovered patien ..

45 seconds ago

South Koreato invest 385 bln won in research and ..

47 seconds ago

Hanyu follows Olympic blueprint in 'Super Slam' bi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.