UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 49 New COVID19 Cases, 18 Asymptomatic Cases As New Infection Cluster Emerges

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:00 AM

China Reports 49 New COVID19 Cases, 18 Asymptomatic Cases as New Infection Cluster Emerges

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) China registered 49 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, one COVID-19 patient recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday, a day after Beijing authorities said the city was in "wartime emergency mode" after a new COVID-19 outbreak started at a major wholesale market.

Out of the 49 new cases reported on Monday, 39 are local (36 of them registered in Beijing), while 10 are imported. According to the commission, China registered 18 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,181, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 78,370.

A new cluster of coronavirus cases was detected in China earlier this week. On Saturday, Beijing authorities announced they had shut down the city's major wholesale food market Xinfadi after over 40 people linked to the market tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Beijing authorities said that the Chinese capital was in "wartime emergency mode."

According to local reports, the novel coronavirus was detected on a chopping board for imported salmon at Xinfadi market. The city authorities have said that all people who work at Xinfadi or visited the place since May 30 will take nucleic acid tests to detect if they are infected with COVID-19.

Authorities have started testing other large marketplaces and taking food samples as another asymptomatic case was detected at another city market.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year. Initial reports indicated that the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in China was linked to a market in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Beijing Salmon May December Sunday Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

5 hours ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

9 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

10 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

10 hours ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.