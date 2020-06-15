China Reports 49 New COVID19 Cases, 18 Asymptomatic Cases as New Infection Cluster Emerges

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) China registered 49 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, one COVID-19 patient recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday, a day after Beijing authorities said the city was in "wartime emergency mode" after a new COVID-19 outbreak started at a major wholesale market.

Out of the 49 new cases reported on Monday, 39 are local (36 of them registered in Beijing), while 10 are imported. According to the commission, China registered 18 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,181, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 78,370.

A new cluster of coronavirus cases was detected in China earlier this week. On Saturday, Beijing authorities announced they had shut down the city's major wholesale food market Xinfadi after over 40 people linked to the market tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Beijing authorities said that the Chinese capital was in "wartime emergency mode."

According to local reports, the novel coronavirus was detected on a chopping board for imported salmon at Xinfadi market. The city authorities have said that all people who work at Xinfadi or visited the place since May 30 will take nucleic acid tests to detect if they are infected with COVID-19.

Authorities have started testing other large marketplaces and taking food samples as another asymptomatic case was detected at another city market.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year. Initial reports indicated that the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in China was linked to a market in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province.