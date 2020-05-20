China Reports 5 New Coronavirus Cases, 16 Asymptomatic Carriers - Health Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) China has recorded five new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from six a day ago, and another 16 new asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the newly detected cases, four were confirmed to be locally transmitted ” all of them in the northeastern province of Jilin ” and another one imported, from the northern autonomous region of Inner Mongolia. The commission also reported verifying three new recoveries and no new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has now grown to 82,965, according to the commission. This includes 78,244 patients who have recovered and 4,634 deaths. Patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals count 87.

With regard to non-mainland localities, Hong Kong has so far confirmed 1,055 cases, including four fatalities and 1,025 recoveries, Macao has confirmed 45 cases, all of them now recovered and discharged from hospitals, and Taiwan has confirmed 440 cases, including seven fatalities and 401 recoveries.

According to the commission, the overall number of imported cases counts 1,708, including 1,662 patients who have recovered and 46 of those who are underway getting treatment.

Since April 1, the Chinese authorities have been reporting data on asymptomatic cases. Over the past day, 16 new such cases have been detected and 37 others were discharged from the quarantine, the National Health Commission said. There are 368 asymptomatic carriers remaining under medical surveillance.