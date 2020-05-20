UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 5 New Coronavirus Cases, 16 Asymptomatic Carriers - Health Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

China Reports 5 New Coronavirus Cases, 16 Asymptomatic Carriers - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) China has recorded five new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from six a day ago, and another 16 new asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the newly detected cases, four were confirmed to be locally transmitted ” all of them in the northeastern province of Jilin ” and another one imported, from the northern autonomous region of Inner Mongolia. The commission also reported verifying three new recoveries and no new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has now grown to 82,965, according to the commission. This includes 78,244 patients who have recovered and 4,634 deaths. Patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals count 87.

With regard to non-mainland localities, Hong Kong has so far confirmed 1,055 cases, including four fatalities and 1,025 recoveries, Macao has confirmed 45 cases, all of them now recovered and discharged from hospitals, and Taiwan has confirmed 440 cases, including seven fatalities and 401 recoveries.

According to the commission, the overall number of imported cases counts 1,708, including 1,662 patients who have recovered and 46 of those who are underway getting treatment.

Since April 1, the Chinese authorities have been reporting data on asymptomatic cases. Over the past day, 16 new such cases have been detected and 37 others were discharged from the quarantine, the National Health Commission said. There are 368 asymptomatic carriers remaining under medical surveillance.

Related Topics

China Jilin Hong Kong Mongolia April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to address World Economic Forum today

10 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 May 2020

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

9 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.